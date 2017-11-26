More Growth In The Plans For Cabot Links – Par Three Course Up Next According To Report

Off the record it has been a point of discussion for some time – more golf holes to join the 36 already in place at Cape Breton’s Cabot Links/Cabot Cliffs facility. And now, details are finally becoming public.

The Inverness, Nova Scotia facility has grown to iconic level since the first course (Cabot Links) opened in 2012, followed by an even more highly-regarded layout in the Cliffs course. With the short Maritimes golf season, the demand for tee times has been high for both properties. One way to relieve that and make the place even more attractive at the same time? More holes to play on.

Project Co-Founder Ben Cowan-Dewar went on record about the expansion last week, publicly revealing that the addition of a short golf course is looming, and the possibility is still strong for another eighteen hole full-length course. The short course would be located at the Cabot Cliffs course – likely near the practice grounds is what we were told last Fall when we were on-site for a visit.

You can read the details in this Halifax Chronicle-Herald story here.