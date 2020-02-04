Famed Innisbrook Resort Celebrates 50 Years With Renovation

The host resort of the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship, and a pioneer in the Florida market is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a renovation. The facility’s 300-plus suites have just undergone a complete remodel.

The resort completed extensive upgrades to the interior of its executive-, one- and two-bedroom condo-style suites to feature an appealing and modern look. Each unit has been completely refreshed to receive all new furniture, furnishings, flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters, cabinets, lighting, draperies and more. The resort’s condo-style accommodations feature complete kitchens and private balconies overlooking the golf courses and rolling landscape.

“Innisbrook has been a revered destination for golfers, families and conference groups for nearly 50 years, and the upgrades made to our accommodations have already received rave reviews,” said Managing Director Mike Williams. “These improvements are just another testament to our commitment to delivering a superior guest experience.”

Innisbrook’s suites, which are located in low-rise lodge buildings, have retained their unique exterior design. They are intended to blend into the property’s 900 wooded acres through the use of a “back-to-nature” style of architecture, and the buildings deliberately sit below the treetops to offer a sense of seclusion for the guest.

Innisbrook is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020. After it opened in 1970, the Tampa Bay area property quickly vaulted into the echelons of the country’s finest golf resorts, and has remained there ever since. The resort has also hosted a nationally televised PGA TOUR event on its Copperhead Course for the past 30 years – currently called the Valspar Championship, and the resort and the tournament have never been more popular.

For more details you can always check out their website at this link.