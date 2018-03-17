Kapalua Golf Plantation Course To Get Major Upgrade

The host course for the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions is about to undergo a facelift. The project was announced on Thursday.

Now 27 years old, the Hawaiian layout will get a multi-million dollar upgrade with work expected to begin in February 2019 and completed by November that year to ensure no interruption in play for the PGA TOUR event that hosts the winners from the previous year.

Managed by Troon Golf, the company’s Design/Development/Agronomy team will work with original designers Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw on the renovation work. Enhancing the team will be Mark Rolfing, a long-time resident of Maui.

Enhancements will include: resurfacing all greens with Tif Eagle Bermuda; renovating every bunker on the golf course; and re-grassing tees, fairways and roughs with state-of-the-art Celebration Bermuda turf. New tee complexes will also be added, including additional forward tees to help increase guest enjoyment and several new tournament tees will also be built on key holes to further test the pros during the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“We look forward to the opportunity to restore many elements of the Plantation Course and implement a few ‘refinements’,” said Bill Coore. “It’s like when you have a special piece of art, or something really special to you, and you get a chance to dust if off and make it new again. This will be a very thoughtful restoration and refining process, but it’s not a redesign. We are very happy with the way the course looks and the way it has gone through the past nearly three decades.”

Kapalua will be taking on other projects in 2018 to create a better customer experience. That includes: Upgrading/renovating the Plantation Golf Shop, Relocation of the Bay Course Operations and Golf Shop to the Village Centre, and a redesign and modernization the Kapalua Golf Academy practice facility

“We are confident that these numerous enhancements will continue to strengthen the Plantation Course’s position as the top golf course in Hawaii and support further upward progression in Top 100 rankings,” said Alex Nakajima, general manager, Kapalua Golf & Tennis. “All of our upcoming enhancements are geared toward improving the overall golf experience for our guests, while also ensuring the Sentry Tournament of Champions remains a top stop on the PGA TOUR. We’ll be excited to show off the newly refined Plantation Course to those playing in the tournament in January of 2020.”