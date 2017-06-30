New Brunswick Sights – Renovations at Algonquin Resort & A Visit To Kingswood Park

New golf projects, even golf course renovations, are in limited company these days on Canadian soil. One many golf fans are keeping an eye on is taking place at the historic Algonquin Resort in St. Andrews by-the-sea, New Brunswick.

We stopped in this week to be part of a preview for their golf course that is receiving a full overhaul by architect Rod Whitman. Whitman, who is highly lauded for his recent work at Cabot Links, is bringing his artistic touch to the property through a multi-year project. It is still growing in and there is much work to still complete but the changes are both dramatic and pleasing.

While in the area we also stopped in at Kingswood Park in Fredericton to check out their Graham Cooke – Darrel Huxham design and complete amenities.

We’ll have more content on the Algonquin Resort project soon. In the meantime, enjoy this Vlog from the journey.