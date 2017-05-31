New Dominican Republic Golf Course Nearing Completion

The latest 18-hole addition to the Dominican Republic’s golf scene is nearing completion.

On February 9th, La Romana Golf debuted their first nine holes and Director Pablo Luis Riestra reports the full eighteen holes will be ready by July this year.

The resort where La Romana is located, Playa Nueva Romana, has featured a 9-hole par three course since 2013 but the addition of the PGA regulation length course is taking recreation at the resort to a new level.

The 18 hole layout is the second course developed by the Piñero group, who say they tried to use to the striking elements of the area to enhance the golf holes. The course is being built by Spain-based Maverick Golf who has plenty of experience in Europe and the Caribbean.

Set near the sea, the course blends lush grasses, with the contrast of leafy trees and rocky outcroppings, very prominent on holes 5 and 6.

Most notable are the holes that sport a sea view – 7, 8, 16, and 17, where play will be affected by the temperamental winds as they come on shore. Mixed in to the design are lakeside holes and others playing through parkland.

Riestra says their fairways are wide and friendly and the addition of an expansive driving range and academy along with a very well-appointed clubhouse completes the scene.

For those looking for a full vacation, the resort features two hotels with a combined 940 rooms.

To follow progress of the course and for more information check out: www.playanuevaromana.com