Pinehurst Area’s Dormie Club Has New Ownership – Will Eventually Return To Being Private Club

The Dormie Club, one the most intriguing courses added to the Pinehurst, North Carolina area in modern times, has changes hands.

The highly-regarded Bill Coore-Ben Crenshaw design has been acquired by Hainoa, LLC, the golf investment company based in Nebraska that operates the Dormie Network. The group of courses are all destination golf clubs; they include Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; and Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia. The group offers corporate and national memberships along with full privilege memberships for those located more locally.

The new ownership intends to make an immediate impact at Dormie Club, including the construction of a new clubhouse, halfway house, and on-site lodging accommodations.

Those who have visited Dormie Club understand the niche it has provided for golf visitors since it opened in 2010. The creative team drew inspiration from the Scottish Highlands in the design, but married it with a decidedly Sandhills flavour.

“Dormie Club stretches across a massive 1,020-acre expanse of absolutely stunning land,” says Dormie Club’s Membership Director Mike Phillips. “It features a mix of pine trees and hardwoods and the beautiful 55-acre Coles Mill Lake that dates back to the early 1900s.”

Over its acreage the golf course traverses 110 feet of elevation change and is also dotted by three natural lakes. Design features through the 6,883-yard layout include reachable par-fours, strategic bunkering and even a reverse Redan hole that can play up to 241 yards in length.

“Dormie Club is a truly exceptional club that was conceptualized as and designed to be a high-end private course,” explains Zach Peed of Dormie Network. “Our vision is to make it one of the finest pure golf destination courses in the region.”

Members of the public looking to play the course should try and do so quickly, the club is gradually moving towards its original status as a private course. It will transition from public to semi-private right away and the proposed concept has it back to being a private golf course by 2020.