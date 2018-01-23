Portugal’s Quinta do Lago Resort Celebrates Double Course Success

Quinta do Lago has strengthened its position as one of the Europe’s top golfing destinations after both the South and North courses again made the Top 100 Golf Courses of Continental Europe 2018, with the former claiming the added kudos of being the second biggest climber in the prestigious rankings.

The luxurious Algarve destination has long been a favourite for golfers from across the globe thanks to its three 18-hole championship courses, with the only surprise being Laranjal did not make the list.

Quinta do Lago’s South Course, which has hosted the Portuguese Open on eight occasions and boasts the stunning backdrop of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, rose a staggering 35 places up to 43rd spot in the rankings.

The North Course – redesigned in the autumn of 2014 by renowned American designer Beau Welling and former victorious European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley at a cost of €9.6 million – moved up three places to 92nd in the coveted rankings.

Sean Moriarty, chief executive of Quinta do Lago, said: “To be recognised in this way is obviously great news and testament to all the staff who work tirelessly to keep our golf courses in pristine condition.

“We are very lucky to have three wonderful courses in a beautiful setting. The South Course has always proved to be very popular with its varied scenery, while the North Course has obviously seen huge investment.

“The beauty of Quinta do Lago is the three courses all boast such different challenges and remarkably contrasting views despite being in close proximity. But we will not stand still and the challenge now is to keep working hard and improve our position.”

While Quinta do Lago is famous for its golf, the premier lifestyle destination offers so much more with an array of other sporting facilities such as water sports, cycling and the new Campus – a multi-million-pound state-of-the-art complex that gives guests of all abilities the perfect base to hone their skills. It is also home to a High Performance Centre aimed at professional teams and individual athletes.

Phase one, which include multiple tennis and padel courts as well as the Bike Shed and access to a host of stunning cycle routes, has been completed and work is continuing this winter to ensure it becomes one of the world’s best sports bases. Phase two is on course to be completed later this year.

Quinta do Lago is also renowned for its fine dining thanks to its enviable collection of 10 restaurants, including classic family favourites at the lakeside Shack, delicious locally-sourced food at Casa do Lago, while meat lovers can savour some of the finest steaks at Bovino.

And to reinforce the resort’s appeal, the newly-refurbished Magnolia Hotel offers guests the perfect base to stay, adding to the impressive choice of luxury rental villas. The 74-room chic boutique hotel is set to be the hottest new destination this year thanks to its fashionable bar and revamped LIVE kitchen that is under the guidance of respected head chef Tom Briggs.

And with a temperate all-year round climate, the resort, which is just 15 minutes from Faro airport, is the perfect haven for visitors, whether they wish to relax in the naturally beautiful surroundings or make the most of the top-class sporting facilities.