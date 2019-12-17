Opening Date Announced For New Greg Norman Course in Mexico

We brought you news earlier this year that a new Greg Norman-designed golf course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico was under construction. Word has now come that that the 18-hole project at the Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa will officially open this coming February.

The golf course is located inside the boundaries of the 834-acre resort, which also features residential development. It is located about 15 minutes from the downtown area of Cabo San Lucas.

The layout plays out over a desert local but sports ocean views for each hole

“What began as a vision of Cabo San Lucas’ natural landscapes and collaboration between Greg Norman Golf Course Design and Solmar Group has now turned into the one of the most anticipated golf course openings of 2020,” said Ricardo Orozco, Vice President of Operations for Solmar Hotels & Resorts. “We are delighted to welcome guests from all over the world to witness the beginning of a spectacular era in Solmar Hotels & Resorts history.”

Designed and developed by famed golfer Greg Norman, the golf course guides players through three different ecosystems that tests their abilities to adapt and excel at the game beginning with majestic windswept dunes, climbing through a thick cactus forest, shifting into the seashore, and finally returning to the beach and dunes for a grand finale. Players will appreciate the courses’ unique design using innovative technology such as sharp-edged, steep-walled revetted pot bunkers constructed from recycled artificial turf that can withstand the areas strong Pacific Ocean breezes. Norman and his design team also created a 12-hole Short Course that consists of 12 low-lying holes drawn from the regulation 18 for use during the windy season in late spring.

Also unveiling in February is the grand ranch-style golf clubhouse, perched high above the ocean and enjoying stunning views of the opening and closing holes of both nines. The clubhouse will have a restaurant with both indoor and al-fresco seating, a fully equipped golf pro-shop and lawn event space that overlooks the fairways and ocean beyond. Adjacent to the clubhouse will be a full-service practice facility with a large driving range, an 18-hole putting course, and dedicate short game area with practice bunker and target greens for pitching and chipping. On the course, players will appreciate three comfort stations providing Mexican specialties and cold refreshments.

The new 18-hole golf course will be the newest amenity exclusive to guests staying at the luxurious Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa, which opened in January 2018. Guests are privy to other amenities such as seven gourmet dining options, including the signature Anica restaurant, The Spa by the Ocean located just 100 meters from the Pacific Ocean, an expansive 120,069 square foot saltwater lagoon, a fun Kids’ Club and much more.