Recent Poll Ranks Top Four Myrtle Beach Golf Courses – What Do You Think?

The Grand Strand area of the Carolinas, stretching 60 miles from North Carolina to South Carolina, is a popular golf travel destination for many Canadians. As such, we field many reader questions about what golf courses they should play. We have some thoughts and at least the first one is in line with a new visitor poll.

Recent golf course rankings compiled by the MyrtleBeachGolf.com Fairway Insider via visitor surveys still ranks the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on top. The Pawleys Island (SC) course came in with a ranking average of 4.5 out of a possible 5 points.

Following them in the top four was The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (4.4), Thistle Golf Club (4.4), and Arrowhead Country Club (4.2).

The next five on the survey fell to Legends Golf Resort – Moorland Course (4.2), Tiger’s Eye Golf Links (4.2), Willbrook Plantation Golf Club (4.2), Myrtle Beach National – King’s North (4.1), and Barefoot Resort – Dye Club (4.1).

