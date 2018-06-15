Travel Bites: Royal Mougins Blends Golf & Culture In The South of France

The country of France will receive a lot of attention from the golf world this Fall when the Ryder Cup invades the country. In the meantime, golfers are looking at possible golf destinations within the country outside of the host course, Le Golf National, near Paris.

There is no use in messing around, head right for the beauty of the French Riviera, along the Ligurian Sea, and the Royal Mougins Golf Resort which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Upgrades

At the Golf World Awards over the last two seasons, Royal Mougins has been voted as “France’s Best Golf Hotel”; undoubtedly the major upgrade program on the golf course over the last three season has also helped that cause.

While the management will not reveal figures, the “significant six-figure” investment has done wonders – seeing a re-lining of the bunkers on the Robert Von Hagge designed course along with other enhancements. They include the arrival of a new irrigation system, a re-shaping of several holes, as well as additional improvements to the practice facility.

“Situated at the heart of the French Riviera, Royal Mougins enjoys one of the most privileged golf locations in Europe and the improvements that we have made will further enhance the resort’s all-round appeal to both our members and guests,” shared Jurgen Wondergem, General Manager at Royal Mougins Golf Resort

“We’re excited about the improvements that we have made to the bunkers and irrigation system, while the upgrade of the driving range will mean that we have practice facilities to rival any in the region. We’re looking forward to another memorable season and can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done.”

“The condition and presentation of bunkers plays a huge part in the overall impression that any golf course creates when it is played, and we believe the improvements that are being made will greatly enhance the golfing experience that the resort offers all year round.”

Golf & More

Laid out in a wooded vale, Royal Mougins’ 18-hole championship course winds its way around scenic wooded vales, rivers and lakes – several with picturesque, free-flowing waterfalls.

The resort also features the Prime Golf Academy – with a par-three course and performance studio, an exclusive four-star hotel with 29 designer suites, conference facilities, a Mediterranean restaurant ‘La Terrasse du 18′, the Royal Spa and fitness centre, situated in an authentic 19th-century stone-walled country house, and a real estate agency.

Situated in close proximity to the famed resort area of Cannes, the nearby village of Mougins also provides guests with a full French experience of a more traditional nature. The town is overflowing with an array of internationally-acclaimed art galleries, museums and Michelin-star restaurants, which are home to some of France’s greatest chefs.

All this just 20 minutes from the Nice airport, making it a convenient place to test out what a leading French golf resort has to offer.

France may not be the first country you think of when you consider a golf travel experience but it shouldn’t be your last.