Scotland Paying Extra Attention to Female Golf Travelers

With studies showing golf participation by women at about 24% with numbers hitting as much as 35% in some nations, Scotland is taking steps to grow the number of women visiting there to enjoy a golf break.

Current statistics show that just 12% of golf travelers to Scotland are women. The potential market is huge and largely untapped. Officials are stepping up to fight the stereotype that their country is not just a place for a “guys” trip and VisitScotland is launching a marketing campaign to push that message.

It is a timely campaign, especially given that the Solheim Cup will be played out in Perthshire late this summer. The PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles will be the host to some of the best female players in the world this September 9-15th. With up to 100,000 attendees expected, many of them female golf fans, it presents an opportunity for the country to make a big push into the women’s golf and travel market.

Tourism is a huge part of the Scottish economy and golf tourism alone brings in a reported £286 million annually. That number has been targeted to grow to £325 by 2020 so it makes sense to dive deeper into a segment of travelers that is under performing.

To start, VisitScotland will make a push into key markets – UK, Germany, North America, Scandinavia and The Netherlands and they have kicked it off with video content, a custom web page www.visitscotland.com/womensgolf , and the launch of a social media hashtag – #HerScotland

Taking The Lead

“VisitScotland is proud to be doing something that no other tourism body has done before by investing in a female focused golf destination marketing campaign,” says Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland. “We pride ourselves on being a forward thinking and innovative organisation and I believe this campaign will help to put the focus on Scotland as a female friendly golf destination.”

Roughead added, “Scotland’s commitment to women’s golf is unquestionable with an investment in excess of £23 million since 2007 through our staging of both the Womens British Open and The Aberdeen Standard Invesments Ladies Scottish Open cementing our reputation as the Home of Golf.

It is a huge year for women’s golf in Scotland as we are set to host The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September. The event offers us a significant opportunity to increase the number of female golfing visitors to Scotland. Add in a TV broadcast audience with the potential to reach more than 600 million households it means a lot of eyes will be firmly fixed on Scotland.”

Have a look at the video for the campaign and feel free to reply with your thoughts. Should more attention be given to the traveling women golfers?

