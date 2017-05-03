Travel Bite: New Zealand’s The Kinloch Club Surging

There is but one Jack Nicklaus designed golf course in New Zealand. It’s stature in a land of stunning scenery continues to grow.

The Signature Links course at The Kinloch Club has welcomed more golfers than ever in the past year. Management attributes the 50% rise in golfers to having available on-site accommodations.

This came in the form of the high-end Lodge at Kinloch which opened in 2016. The Lodge features eighteen junior suites, one and two bedroom villas and a lodge bar and restaurant, spa, tennis courts and swimming pool opening very soon. It has resulted in a surge of bookings as travellers come to play the par-72 links style course that has panoramic views of Lake Taupo. It is New Zealand’s largest freshwater lake and is surrounded by rugged farmland that also adds to the appeal of the surroundings.

The course itself also continues to develop, according to Kinloch’s Director of Golf and PGA professional, Tom Long. “This past season we have re-sculpted three of our green complexes under the guidance of Nicklaus Design, have introduced a new set of tees which now gives the golfer four teeing options and have added prisms to all of our flagsticks for fast and accurate laser distances”.

Plenty of golf visitors are expected in New Zealand later this year for the playing of the Asian Amateur Golf Championship and the LPGA New Zealand Open. As such The Kinloch Club is delaying coring of their greens until April 2018 to ensure spectacular conditions will greet golfers who make the journey to visit them later this year.

