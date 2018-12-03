Travel Bites: Tantalizing Tobacco Road Turns 20

Twenty years ago Tobacco Road Golf Club opened just north of Pinehurst, North Carolina and the full artistic genius of architect Mike Strantz was on display.

On former tobacco farmland converted to a sand quarry, the Toledo, Ohio native shaped out a golf sensory experience like few had ever seen. With sandy waste areas and hole features that take you to the edge of your imagination this distinctive course leaves a lasting impression.

Strantz had two passions in life, art and golf. He modeled his design process in the ways of Dr. Alister MacKenzie and other Golden Age architects whose work pioneered the field of golf course design. Building on his knowledge and experience, Strantz cultivated a style he termed “functional artwork,” un-apologetically incorporating his own artistic flair and spirit of adventure into the design process.

The 5th of Strantz’s designs in a life cut too short by cancer continues to be a luring temptress in the Sandhills of North Carolina.

Happy 20th Tobacco Road; hope to see you again soon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.