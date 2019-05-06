Pudrycki Leads Junior Spring Classic Qualifier at The Canadian

Stittsville, Ontario’s Dylan Pudrycki led the way on May 5th in a qualifier for the Golf Ontario Junior Boys’ Spring Classic.

Pudrycki posted a score of 4 over par, 76, at The Canadian Golf & County Country Club in Ashton to top the field of 20 players. He was among seven players who will move on to the Tournament which will be held at the Brockville Country Club on May 18-20.

The other six qualifiers were: Zach Wylie (77), Conor Gaudet (77), Daniel Abraha (79), Julien Lachance (79), Carter Stone (81), and Owen Walsh (82). Alternates from the site are Cameron Stone and Aleck Simms.