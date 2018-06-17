The Marshes Hosts Golf Canada Future Links Skills Challenge

Junior golfers in four age groups showed off their golf skills at the Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario on Saturday, June 16th.

Sponsored by Golf Canada and by Acura Canada, junior boys and girls competed for medals in a series of drive, chip and putt skill challenges where points were awarded based on their results.

Congratulations to all competitors who participated in the competition and thanks for a job well done to The Marshes’ Derek MacDonald, Dave McBain and their fellow staff members and a strong team of volunteers. On hand from Golf Ontario to assist in the skills challenge was Jessie Mercer.

Top local qualifiers will move forward to compete in the national event at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario before the 2018 RBC Canadian Open in late July.

Following is a list of medalists in their age groupings from Saturday’s skills challenge: