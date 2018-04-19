Mini-Profiles: Archie MacDonald

Those familiar with Archie’s Family Golf Centre in Cornwall, Ontario will often have a question for owner Carol Ann Baxter. Who’s Archie?

The answer becomes more clear when you realize that Ms. Baxter is the third owner of the establishment, which now includes a par 3 golf course, aquatic driving range, mini-putt, ice-cream shop, and a chip stand.

The first owner? You guessed it, a man named Archie. Archibald “Archie” MacDonald, in fact.

Born in 1915, Mr, MacDonald was a fair golfer who opened “Archie’s Golf Range” in 1955.

The opening came soon after MacDonald captured the last of his eight Cornwall Golf & Country Club Championships in 1954. He was also victorious in 1938, 1939, 1944, 1945, 1948, 1950, and 1952.

In the midst of that run he also served overseas in the Air Force during World War II.

Born in Glen Nevis, MacDonald actually moved to Cornwall in 1923, at the age of eight. He spent his winters chasing a puck and then turned to pursuing a golf ball as a caddie at Cornwall G&CC in the summers.

While he was certainly accomplished in golf, he also earned a fair reputation in hockey. After his playing career, through 1960 to 1970, he worked as trainer for professional teams in the United States, most notably the Knoxville Knights and the Tulsa Oilers.

Mr. MacDonald sold Archie’s in 1985 to Hans Schaepper (who eventually sold to Ms. Baxter).

He was inducted into the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame in 1969 and the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.