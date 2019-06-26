What's New?

A Summer Bonus Offer Now Available at Canadian Golf & Country Club

June 26, 2019 Scott MacLeod Special Offers & Deals 0

From now until July 15th you’ll receive Pro Shop Bucks with the purchase of a paid green fee at the Canadian Golf & Country Club. For details visit this link then get to the Canadian Golf & Country Club for your next round of golf!

