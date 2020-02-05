Book Your British Columbia Golf Vacation Today

The breathtaking landscape of Canada’s west coast, British Columbia, makes for an incredible backdrop to over 300 golf courses…and counting.

RENOWNED GOLF COURSE ARCHITECTS

Stanley Thompson, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones, Doug Carrick, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and many others, have all designed masterpieces in the province.

From the rugged, wave-smashed shorelines of Vancouver Island, the westernmost region in the province, to the gorgeous, ice-coated mountains that explode into the blue Kootenay Rockies skies, British Columbia is, unquestionably, one of the most beautiful, most natural, places on earth to play golf.

