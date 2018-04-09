What's New?

Casselview Golf Celebrates 35 Years

April 9, 2018 fgm_publisher Special Offers & Deals 0

Casselview Golf Club has reached an extraordinary milestone and is excited for you to join them this year in celebrating their 35th Anniversary.  Special Anniversary events are planned for the season and will certainly be a big part of your golf year.  All of our Staff are looking forward to helping make this a great golfing experience for you every time you tee it up at Casselview.  Join our mailing list and be one of the first to find out our opening date.

