Celebrate Canada Day Long Weekend With Greensmere

This Canada Day Long Weekend play as much as you want at Greensmere for only $75. From Saturday, July 1st through Sunday, July 3rd pay only $75 and play as much golf as you want…PLUS! don’t forget to check out our Canada 150 Pass…9 consecutive days of golf for only $150. Check out both deals on our website www.greensmere.com
Related Articles
What’s New at eQuinelle in 2015 (Video)
March 25, 2015 0
Ottawa-Gatineau Show Brings Golfers In From Cold
March 7, 2015 0
Nation Golf Club’s Frequent Player Program Saves You Big!
September 2, 2016 0
Leave a Reply