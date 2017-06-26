What's New?

Celebrate Canada Day Long Weekend With Greensmere

June 26, 2017 fgm_publisher Special Offers & Deals 0

This Canada Day Long Weekend play as much as you want at Greensmere for only $75.  From Saturday, July 1st through Sunday, July 3rd pay only $75 and play as much golf as you want…PLUS! don’t forget to check out our Canada 150 Pass…9 consecutive days of golf for only $150.  Check out both deals on our website www.greensmere.com

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.