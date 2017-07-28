This Civic Holiday Long Weekend play as much as you want at Greensmere for only $75. From Saturday, August 5th through Monday, August 7th pay only $75 and play as much golf as you want…PLUS! don’t forget to check out our Canada 150 Pass…9 consecutive days of golf for only $150. Check out both deals on our website www.greensmere.com
