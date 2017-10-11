Come Play The 1st Annual Santee, South Carolina Winter 4-Ball Classic

Looking to play some golf down south this winter? Santee, South Carolina has just what you are looking for. Their 1st Annual Santee Winter 4-Ball Classic includes golf, accommodations, meals and even amazing tee gifts from Santa. You won’t find a better deal. Get signed up today before all the spots are gone! www.santeetourism.com/santee-winter-4-ball-classic/
