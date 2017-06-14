Give Dad The Gift Of Better Golf From Kevin Haime Golf

The Kevin Haime Golf Centre wants to help you with the perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day. Everyone wants to play better golf…even Dad. Golf Clinics, Seminars, Private & Group Lessons and even just a simple Gift Certificate will brighten up Dad this Father’s Day. You may even be able to help stop his three-putting for good…maybe. Click Here.
