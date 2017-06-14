What's New?

Give Dad The Gift Of Better Golf From Kevin Haime Golf

June 14, 2017 fgm_publisher Special Offers & Deals 0

The Kevin Haime Golf Centre wants to help you with the perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day.  Everyone wants to play better golf…even Dad. Golf Clinics, Seminars, Private & Group Lessons and even just a simple Gift Certificate will brighten up Dad this Father’s Day. You may even be able to help stop his three-putting for good…maybe.  Click Here.

