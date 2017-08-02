Golf & Cart Special At Metcalfe Golf

Summer is starting to heat up and Metcalfe Golf is giving golfers the chance to Golf, Ride and Save! August 1st – 11th take advantage of our Golf & Ride Special…18 with Cart Before 12pm on Weekdays and before 2pm Weekends $49 or 18 with Cart after 12pm Weekdays and after 2pm Weekends $40…there’s more…18 after 5pm any day $29 or 9 Holes with Cart $27…Just use the code TEETALK when booking at www.metcalfegolf.com