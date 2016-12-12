The Gregg Foley and Joe Dubinski Golf School Welcomes Golfers This Winter

The Gregg Foley and Joe Dubinski Golf School is a 6000 square foot facility in the heart of the Kanata North Business Park. Just minutes from the Queensway, people from all over the city can enjoy golf in the off season. The facility is equipped with radar technology, high speed video and all the teaching aids and resources for feedback a golfer could need. With 16 hitting bays and an on-line reservation system, members enjoy unlimited golf balls, on-going coaching and instruction, seminars, member events and more.

The instruction is provided by Gregg and Joe. These two gentlemen have been part of the golfing community in Ottawa since their childhood and are proud to be able to serve local golfers. With Gregg and Joe there is an unparalleled passion and dedication for and to their craft. They are as committed to building swings as they are to building relationships. With this high level of commitment, patience, expertise and combined 38 years of teaching experience, your best golf is still to come.

Golf is more than just learning and practicing; golfers need to play. At The Gregg Foley and Joe Dubinski Golf School, you can indeed play. With their Flightscope radar swing monitors and E6 Simulator software, golf in the dead of winter in Ottawa is a possibility. With over 25 courses to play, you can bring in your own foursome and play in our 2017 Golf League or just have a night out with your friends and golf buds. Members play for just $25 per round. Non-members have access and play for $30 per round.

Drop into the school and join the Gregg and Joe golf family. The hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday 10am-8pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-3pm. The Golf League will debut in January on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 3pm-11pm. More to come so please visit their website www.greggandjoegolf.com to stay informed.

Gregg@greggfoley.com

Joe@joedubinski.com

All golfers welcome