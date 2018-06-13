Launch Your Game To A New Level At The Kevin Haime Golf Centre

TopGolf Technology is now in Ottawa. The Kevin Haime Golf Centre is now powered by TopTracer Range, bringing a new level of entertainment to your golf practice and social time. Play games with your friends, practice to virtual targets, and even see valuable data to help improve your skills. Check it out today at www.kevinhaime.com/toptracerrange/
