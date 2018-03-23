Planning your golf for 2018 in the National Capital Region? The Privilege Plus Card from Le Sorcier Club de Golf is one of the best values in the region at a top-rated course. Forty rounds with cart for an unbelievable price..with many other benefits. Find out more at www.golflesorcier.com A limited offer so act soon!
Related Articles
X Marks The Spot For Longer Drives
October 2, 2017 0
Canadian Golf &CC Has Big Plans For 2016 (Video)
March 31, 2016 0
Stay At Brookstreet, Play The Marshes
July 24, 2017 0
Leave a Reply