Monstrous FUN For Kids at Kevin Haime Golf School

Our junior summer camps just might be the most popular of all our great junior programs. Weekly activities include swing lessons, games, team challenges, skills, tests and drills with lots of fun and laughter mixed In…..all under the supervision of a PGA of Canada Professional. Your kids will experience Golfzilla, Birdie Ball, Snag Golf, and our always popular Short Game Team Challenges. All juniors will be video-taped and emailed a voiced over movie file so they can show off their style! Learn More – Click Here!