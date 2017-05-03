This Mother’s Day why not treat Mom to our famous Mother’s Day Brunch? Sunday, May 14th from 10am to 2pm you will enjoy breakfast favorites like Fresh Salads, Pasta, Mango Chicken, Roast Beef & More…only $24.50 for Adults, Kids 5 – 12 $12.25 & Kids under 5 FREE. Call 613-821-4564 or email events@metcalfegolf.com for reservations.
