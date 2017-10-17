Panama – Home Of An Emerging Golf Scene…and Much, Much More

They are coming in droves. With more direct flights than ever from Toronto and Montreal, the country of Panama is becoming one of the hottest tourism destinations for Canadians. In less than six hours they can be enjoying all the fine weather that comes with being near the equator in a place where everything they desire is close at hand.

That includes welcoming golf courses in settings that will awe you with their beauty.

But of course, this is a place that flows well beyond the fairways. There are iconic landmarks, some of the best beaches in Central America, and all manners of hospitality to enjoy in the form of resorts, restaurants, night clubs, and more.

The golf options in Panama continue to grow but already you can enjoy urban retreats, fairways set among the mountains, or seaside delights. All with enviable views that will leave a lasting impression.

What Panama lacks in volume when it comes to golf courses, it makes up in variety. There is no better place to start than a foursome of layouts not far from Panama City .

The urban courses – Club de Golf de Panama, Santa Maria, Summit and Tucan, are all within the city or just minutes from it.

The most senior of the group in Club de Golf de Panama, Founded in 1922 it is the annual host to the Web.com Tour, a testament to its quality. Santa Maria is a modern Jack Nicklaus design while Tucan offers elevated views of the city and the Panama Canal. Summit is located near the Canal and features a jungle-like setting. It is also closer to the Beach area where you can transition into play at four more golf courses.

The jewel in the Beach courses is Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, with its Jack Nicklaus design and resort featuring Spanish architecture, a lush lagoon setting, and a highly regarded spa.

You can also enjoy the exquisite settings of the Coronado Golf Club, the Mantarraya Golf Club affiliated with the all-inclusive Decameron Resort, and the eight-year-old Vista Mar Golf Club that sports stunning ocean views.

Just when you think you’ve head enough golf, head to the cool retreat of the mountains where J. Michael Poelet (designer of Vista Mar) laid out a course in the mountains of Boquete in 2009. Poelet claims the elevated setting for the Lucero development (owned by Canadians, I might add) is the most spectacular one he has ever worked in and one look from any green site and you’ll likely agree. Add that to the fact you can live out a childhood fantasy here with tree-house accommodations and you have one unique destination.

While previously not on the radar for many, the growing golf, flight, accommodation, and entertainment options (plus, as always that modern wonder of the world – the Panama Canal) is making Panama a stronger choice as preferred golf destination.

It’s worth a look as you plan your next golf getaway.

To find out more visit www.panamagolfdestination.com