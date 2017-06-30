Experience Ottawa’s Leading Golf Destination And Play One Of Ottawa’s Best Golf Courses! Brookstreet Resort Is Offering Amazing Stay and Play Packages from only $135 per person. If you are looking for a great golf getaway in the Nation’s Capital, Brookstreet Resort and The Marshes offer a perfect award winning combination….Learn More!
