The Marshes Nine & Dine – An Incredible Offer

June 4, 2018

The Nine & Dine at The Marshes offers golfers a casual way to enjoy all the amenities of our facility for a fantastic price. On Friday or Saturday it includes 9 holes of golf, a $20 dining credit, access to practice facilities, and more! Choose our 9-hole short course, Marchwood, or our full championship Marshes layout. For more information: https://www.marshesgolfclub.com/promotions/nine-dine

