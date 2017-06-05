Win Tickets To The RBC Canadian Open With Levelwear

Levelwear wants you to go see the 2017 RBC Canadian Open…enter and you can win 2 tickets to the day of your choice. One winner was/will be selected in April, May, June & July…giving you 2 more chances to win. Levelwear is not only proud to be the official apparel supplier of the 2017 CP Women’s Open & The 2017 RBC Canadian Open but also to have 2017 Valspar Championship winner Adam Hadwin as one of our Brand Ambassadors. Click To Enter the draw.
Related Articles
South Florida Escape – Day 1
October 22, 2012 0
Metcalfe Golf Club – Divorce Open Mixed 9 Hole Tournament
May 27, 2016 0
FootJoy Introduces Women’s Apparel Line
January 7, 2016 0
Leave a Reply