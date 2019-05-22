Your Next Stay & Play Should Be at The Marshes Golf Course and the Brookstreet Hotel

(Sponsored) Sometimes you just need to get away from the “usual” of your hometown or home golf course. A stay and play golf package provides a perfect solution and you will find few better than the one offered by The Marshes Golf Course and the Brookstreet Hotel.

Located in Canada’s National Capital Region, the award-winning combination allows you to experience the premium public golf course in the area and Ottawa’s leading 4 Diamond Hotel. Luxury accommodations, fine dining, fitness facilities, and live entertainment are all yours in one convenient location.

In The Marshes Golf Course, you will find a golf facility where the main course, the final design collaboration between Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and Sr., is the centerpiece. Accenting it is the Marchwood short course, Blackbird Falls Mini Golf, and a stunning clubhouse. Mix in a high level of service and a complete (indoor and outdoor) Golf Academy and the destination becomes attractive for golfers of all levels.

Since opening, the club has drawn rave reviews as well as hosted multiple high-profile golf events including the PGA of Canada Senior’s Championship and two World Junior Girls’ Golf Championships.

The Ironstone Grill patio

The Marshes Golf Club provides an exciting test for all levels of players with plenty of teeing options to fit the course to your skill level. The parkland design blends well into the natural surroundings and the course offers a variety of design features that will please all.

When your round is complete you can enjoy a cold beverage or meal at the picturesque Ironstone Grill or head back nearby to the comforts of The Brookstreet Hotel.

276 spacious rooms and suites are just a start to what you will find at the well-appointed Brookstreet Hotel. Exquisite dining and live entertainment are easily at hand and if you want to treat yourself in other ways, the Au Naturel Spa, Flex Fitness Studio, indoor and outdoor Saltwater Pools welcome you.

Brookstreet Hotel is modern, aesthetically inviting, and environmentally friendly, making it a popular choice for discerning travelers who come to enjoy the delights of the region.

Amazing Stay and Play Packages start from only $133 per person. If you are looking for a great golf getaway in the Nation’s Capital, look no further than the Brookstreet Hotel and The Marshes Golf Club.

The view from the Brookstreet Hotel

https://www.brookstreethotel.com/golf-packages