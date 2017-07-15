What's New?

16 Year-Old Wins Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship

July 15, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Photo: Golf Ontario)

(Golf Ontario) WINDSOR— In what can only be described as a phenomenal final round, 16-year-old Sudarshan Yellamaraju captured the Investors Group Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship at Ambassador Golf Club on July 14.

Yellamaraju, from Mississauga and Blue Springs Golf Club, entered the day one shot off the pace at seven-under for the tournament. Despite being one of the youngest in the field, Yellamaraju was dialed in early during the final round.  After a birdie on the third hole, he proceeded to drain three in a row from six to eight and made the turn at four-under. He would not let up on the back nine. He birdied both 10 and 12, stretching the lead to five strokes. While he did run into trouble with bogeys on 14, 15 and 17, he drained a clutch birdie putt on the 18th, which earned him the win. He went on to finish the round four-under (67) and finished the tournament 11-under (69-68-69-67-273).

Yellamaraju spoke about what the win meant to him, especially after he came up just short last week at the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship. “I am feeling great right now considering what happened last week at the Ontario Junior. I felt I bounced back well this week and played pretty well. This course provided a good challenge and I am glad I got the victory in the end.”

At just 16, Yellamaraju sees the win as a big stepping-stone in his development. “I definitely think this is a big accomplishment and a great way for me to take the next step in my golf career. To win at my age is very special to me.”

As for his strength during the week, Yellamaraju pointed to his putting. “I felt like the strongest part of my game was my putting. Every time I had five or six footers to make par, I made them. This week I felt very confident putting within 10 feet and it got me to where I finished.”

The silver medal went to Stouffville’s Gajan Sivabalasingham. Sivabalasingham, from Meadowbrook Golf & Country Club, went low during the final round finishing the day five-under (66). Sivabalasingham ended the tournament at 10-under (68-67-73-66-274).

Picking up the bronze was last year’s champion, Unionville’s Max Sear. Sear, from York Downs Golf & Country Club, also had a strong round ending the day three-under (68). That moved him to nine-under (67-67-73-68-275) for the championship.

Yellamaraju, Sivabalasingham and Searall earned the right to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, at the Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club, Aug. 7-10.

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Sudarshan Yellamaraju  Blue Springs Golf Club -4 F -11 69 68 69 67 273
2 Gajan Sivabalasingham  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr -5 F -10 68 67 73 66 274
3 Maxwell Sear  York Downs Golf & Country -3 F -9 67 67 73 68 275
T4 Ben Thompson  Scarboro Golf & Country C -4 F -6 70 71 70 67 278
T4 Ryan Neil  North Bay G & CC -2 F -6 68 70 71 69 278
T4 Sam Meek  Kawartha G&CC -2 F -6 71 68 70 69 278
T4 Johnny Travale  Hamilton G & CC -2 F -6 67 72 70 69 278
T8 Hanish Nagrani  Lookout Point Country Clu -3 F -5 70 69 72 68 279
T8 Michael Forbes  The National Golf Club of -2 F -5 67 72 71 69 279
T8 David French  Sawmill Creek Golf Resort -2 F -5 71 66 73 69 279
T8 Kelvin Lim  Station Creek GC E F -5 74 64 70 71 279
T12 Robert Wilkinson  Dundas Valley Golf & Curl -1 F -4 72 68 70 70 280
T12 Thomas Giroux  The Club at North Halton -1 F -4 71 68 71 70 280
T12 Trevor Ranton  Whistle Bear Golf Club +1 F -4 70 70 68 72 280
T12 Marcus Khaw  Blue Springs Golf Club +2 F -4 71 68 68 73 280
T12 Keaton Veillette  Bayview G&CC +1 F -4 70 70 68 72 280
T12 Shyamal Nagindas  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +3 F -4 66 68 72 74 280
18 Marc Lefebvre  West Haven G & CC +5 F -3 67 69 69 76 281
T19 Michael Rutgers  Kingsville Golf & Country -2 F -2 67 72 74 69 282
T19 John Foster  Public Player E F -2 67 67 77 71 282
T21 Thomas DeMarco  Essex G & CC -3 F -1 64 77 74 68 283
T21 Chase Komaromi  The Oaks GC -1 F -1 72 72 69 70 283
T21 Yaroslav Ilyenko  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +1 F -1 69 69 73 72 283
T21 Thomas ‘Jack’ Simpson  Beacon Hall GC E F -1 70 73 69 71 283
T21 Josiah Dixon  Cobble Beach Golf Links +2 F -1 70 65 75 73 283
T26 Cougar Collins  Rocky Crest Golf Club -2 F E 70 75 70 69 284
T26 Thomas Code  Public Player +1 F E 70 71 71 72 284
T28 Luke Moser  Whistle Bear Golf Club -3 F +1 72 70 75 68 285
T28 Nicholas Ross  Hamilton G & CC +2 F +1 70 70 72 73 285
T30 Justin Allen  Weston G&CC +4 F +2 71 73 67 75 286
T30 Curtis Hughes  Beach Grove G&CC +7 F +2 71 67 70 78 286
T32 Craig Stefureak  Dundas Valley Golf & Curl -3 F +3 73 72 74 68 287
T32 Jake McNulty  Public Player E F +3 74 70 72 71 287
T32 Kyle Gordon  Oshawa Golf & Curling +2 F +3 73 70 71 73 287
T35 Ty Celone  Public Player E F +4 74 70 73 71 288
T35 Kevin Fawcett  Toronto Golf Club E F +4 71 72 74 71 288
T35 Trevor Corner  Rattlesnake Point GC E F +4 70 73 74 71 288
T35 Tyson Turchanski  Public Player E F +4 71 74 72 71 288
T35 Marc Casullo  The Summit G&CC +3 F +4 72 71 71 74 288
T35 Gordon Gibson  Cedar Brae GC +4 F +4 74 68 71 75 288
41 Aidan Gavey  Beverly Golf & Country Cl +5 F +5 70 70 73 76 289
T42 Crawford McKinlay  Public Player +1 F +6 72 67 79 72 290
T42 Mathew Iceton  Cherry Downs G & CC +1 F +6 72 73 73 72 290
T44 Philip Arci  Caledon Woods GC +1 F +7 71 73 75 72 291
T44 Eric Pattenaude  Sarnia G&CC +1 F +7 71 74 74 72 291
T44 Jacob Presutti  Brampton GC +2 F +7 72 70 76 73 291
T44 Bryce Evon  Public Player +5 F +7 73 72 70 76 291
T44 Harris Bundy  Scarboro Golf & Country C +5 F +7 68 74 73 76 291
T49 Andrew Crampton  Kawartha G&CC -2 F +8 67 78 78 69 292
T49 Luke McLean  Coppinwood +1 F +8 78 67 75 72 292
T49 Jacob Lehman  Toronto Golf Club +3 F +8 75 70 73 74 292
T52 Sam McNulty  Public Player -1 F +9 76 69 78 70 293
T52 Matt LeMay  Public Player +2 F +9 68 73 79 73 293
T52 Riley Spear  Eagle Ridge Golf Club +3 F +9 72 69 78 74 293
T52 Spencer Dobbs  Public Player +3 F +9 71 74 74 74 293
T52 Mathew Stevens  Kawartha G&CC +7 F +9 72 72 71 78 293
T57 Stephen Brown  Sarnia G&CC +2 F +10 73 72 76 73 294
T57 Kyle MacDonald  Rattlesnake Point GC +4 F +10 74 71 74 75 294
59 Eric Flockhart  Public Player +5 F +11 71 72 76 76 295
60 Steven Poulos  Weston G&CC +5 F +12 71 72 77 76 296
T61 Ward Kyle  Idylwylde Golf & Country +4 F +13 71 74 77 75 297
T61 Ranga Sugathapala  Public Player +5 F +13 71 73 77 76 297
T61 Daniel Knapp  Dundas Valley Golf & Curl +6 F +13 71 73 76 77 297

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.