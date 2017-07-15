16 Year-Old Wins Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship

(Golf Ontario) WINDSOR— In what can only be described as a phenomenal final round, 16-year-old Sudarshan Yellamaraju captured the Investors Group Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship at Ambassador Golf Club on July 14.
Yellamaraju, from Mississauga and Blue Springs Golf Club, entered the day one shot off the pace at seven-under for the tournament. Despite being one of the youngest in the field, Yellamaraju was dialed in early during the final round. After a birdie on the third hole, he proceeded to drain three in a row from six to eight and made the turn at four-under. He would not let up on the back nine. He birdied both 10 and 12, stretching the lead to five strokes. While he did run into trouble with bogeys on 14, 15 and 17, he drained a clutch birdie putt on the 18th, which earned him the win. He went on to finish the round four-under (67) and finished the tournament 11-under (69-68-69-67-273).
Yellamaraju spoke about what the win meant to him, especially after he came up just short last week at the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship. “I am feeling great right now considering what happened last week at the Ontario Junior. I felt I bounced back well this week and played pretty well. This course provided a good challenge and I am glad I got the victory in the end.”
At just 16, Yellamaraju sees the win as a big stepping-stone in his development. “I definitely think this is a big accomplishment and a great way for me to take the next step in my golf career. To win at my age is very special to me.”
As for his strength during the week, Yellamaraju pointed to his putting. “I felt like the strongest part of my game was my putting. Every time I had five or six footers to make par, I made them. This week I felt very confident putting within 10 feet and it got me to where I finished.”
The silver medal went to Stouffville’s Gajan Sivabalasingham. Sivabalasingham, from Meadowbrook Golf & Country Club, went low during the final round finishing the day five-under (66). Sivabalasingham ended the tournament at 10-under (68-67-73-66-274).
Picking up the bronze was last year’s champion, Unionville’s Max Sear. Sear, from York Downs Golf & Country Club, also had a strong round ending the day three-under (68). That moved him to nine-under (67-67-73-68-275) for the championship.
Yellamaraju, Sivabalasingham and Searall earned the right to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, at the Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club, Aug. 7-10.
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju Blue Springs Golf Club
|-4
|F
|-11
|69
|68
|69
|67
|273
|2
|Gajan Sivabalasingham Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|-5
|F
|-10
|68
|67
|73
|66
|274
|3
|Maxwell Sear York Downs Golf & Country
|-3
|F
|-9
|67
|67
|73
|68
|275
|T4
|Ben Thompson Scarboro Golf & Country C
|-4
|F
|-6
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|T4
|Ryan Neil North Bay G & CC
|-2
|F
|-6
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|T4
|Sam Meek Kawartha G&CC
|-2
|F
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|T4
|Johnny Travale Hamilton G & CC
|-2
|F
|-6
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|T8
|Hanish Nagrani Lookout Point Country Clu
|-3
|F
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|T8
|Michael Forbes The National Golf Club of
|-2
|F
|-5
|67
|72
|71
|69
|279
|T8
|David French Sawmill Creek Golf Resort
|-2
|F
|-5
|71
|66
|73
|69
|279
|T8
|Kelvin Lim Station Creek GC
|E
|F
|-5
|74
|64
|70
|71
|279
|T12
|Robert Wilkinson Dundas Valley Golf & Curl
|-1
|F
|-4
|72
|68
|70
|70
|280
|T12
|Thomas Giroux The Club at North Halton
|-1
|F
|-4
|71
|68
|71
|70
|280
|T12
|Trevor Ranton Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+1
|F
|-4
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|T12
|Marcus Khaw Blue Springs Golf Club
|+2
|F
|-4
|71
|68
|68
|73
|280
|T12
|Keaton Veillette Bayview G&CC
|+1
|F
|-4
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|T12
|Shyamal Nagindas Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+3
|F
|-4
|66
|68
|72
|74
|280
|18
|Marc Lefebvre West Haven G & CC
|+5
|F
|-3
|67
|69
|69
|76
|281
|T19
|Michael Rutgers Kingsville Golf & Country
|-2
|F
|-2
|67
|72
|74
|69
|282
|T19
|John Foster Public Player
|E
|F
|-2
|67
|67
|77
|71
|282
|T21
|Thomas DeMarco Essex G & CC
|-3
|F
|-1
|64
|77
|74
|68
|283
|T21
|Chase Komaromi The Oaks GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|72
|72
|69
|70
|283
|T21
|Yaroslav Ilyenko Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|73
|72
|283
|T21
|Thomas ‘Jack’ Simpson Beacon Hall GC
|E
|F
|-1
|70
|73
|69
|71
|283
|T21
|Josiah Dixon Cobble Beach Golf Links
|+2
|F
|-1
|70
|65
|75
|73
|283
|T26
|Cougar Collins Rocky Crest Golf Club
|-2
|F
|E
|70
|75
|70
|69
|284
|T26
|Thomas Code Public Player
|+1
|F
|E
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|T28
|Luke Moser Whistle Bear Golf Club
|-3
|F
|+1
|72
|70
|75
|68
|285
|T28
|Nicholas Ross Hamilton G & CC
|+2
|F
|+1
|70
|70
|72
|73
|285
|T30
|Justin Allen Weston G&CC
|+4
|F
|+2
|71
|73
|67
|75
|286
|T30
|Curtis Hughes Beach Grove G&CC
|+7
|F
|+2
|71
|67
|70
|78
|286
|T32
|Craig Stefureak Dundas Valley Golf & Curl
|-3
|F
|+3
|73
|72
|74
|68
|287
|T32
|Jake McNulty Public Player
|E
|F
|+3
|74
|70
|72
|71
|287
|T32
|Kyle Gordon Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+2
|F
|+3
|73
|70
|71
|73
|287
|T35
|Ty Celone Public Player
|E
|F
|+4
|74
|70
|73
|71
|288
|T35
|Kevin Fawcett Toronto Golf Club
|E
|F
|+4
|71
|72
|74
|71
|288
|T35
|Trevor Corner Rattlesnake Point GC
|E
|F
|+4
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|T35
|Tyson Turchanski Public Player
|E
|F
|+4
|71
|74
|72
|71
|288
|T35
|Marc Casullo The Summit G&CC
|+3
|F
|+4
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|T35
|Gordon Gibson Cedar Brae GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|68
|71
|75
|288
|41
|Aidan Gavey Beverly Golf & Country Cl
|+5
|F
|+5
|70
|70
|73
|76
|289
|T42
|Crawford McKinlay Public Player
|+1
|F
|+6
|72
|67
|79
|72
|290
|T42
|Mathew Iceton Cherry Downs G & CC
|+1
|F
|+6
|72
|73
|73
|72
|290
|T44
|Philip Arci Caledon Woods GC
|+1
|F
|+7
|71
|73
|75
|72
|291
|T44
|Eric Pattenaude Sarnia G&CC
|+1
|F
|+7
|71
|74
|74
|72
|291
|T44
|Jacob Presutti Brampton GC
|+2
|F
|+7
|72
|70
|76
|73
|291
|T44
|Bryce Evon Public Player
|+5
|F
|+7
|73
|72
|70
|76
|291
|T44
|Harris Bundy Scarboro Golf & Country C
|+5
|F
|+7
|68
|74
|73
|76
|291
|T49
|Andrew Crampton Kawartha G&CC
|-2
|F
|+8
|67
|78
|78
|69
|292
|T49
|Luke McLean Coppinwood
|+1
|F
|+8
|78
|67
|75
|72
|292
|T49
|Jacob Lehman Toronto Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+8
|75
|70
|73
|74
|292
|T52
|Sam McNulty Public Player
|-1
|F
|+9
|76
|69
|78
|70
|293
|T52
|Matt LeMay Public Player
|+2
|F
|+9
|68
|73
|79
|73
|293
|T52
|Riley Spear Eagle Ridge Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+9
|72
|69
|78
|74
|293
|T52
|Spencer Dobbs Public Player
|+3
|F
|+9
|71
|74
|74
|74
|293
|T52
|Mathew Stevens Kawartha G&CC
|+7
|F
|+9
|72
|72
|71
|78
|293
|T57
|Stephen Brown Sarnia G&CC
|+2
|F
|+10
|73
|72
|76
|73
|294
|T57
|Kyle MacDonald Rattlesnake Point GC
|+4
|F
|+10
|74
|71
|74
|75
|294
|59
|Eric Flockhart Public Player
|+5
|F
|+11
|71
|72
|76
|76
|295
|60
|Steven Poulos Weston G&CC
|+5
|F
|+12
|71
|72
|77
|76
|296
|T61
|Ward Kyle Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+4
|F
|+13
|71
|74
|77
|75
|297
|T61
|Ranga Sugathapala Public Player
|+5
|F
|+13
|71
|73
|77
|76
|297
|T61
|Daniel Knapp Dundas Valley Golf & Curl
|+6
|F
|+13
|71
|73
|76
|77
|297
