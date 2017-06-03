2017 Flagstick.com Player’s Tour BPG Spring Open On Tap

The first stroke play event of the 2017 Flagstick.com Players Tour for members of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone is here.

The BPG (Boutiques Pro Golf) Spring Open will take place Monday, June 5th at the Pakenham Golf Club in Pakenham, Ontario, northwest of Ottawa.

After a wet and cool Spring many members of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone say they are under-prepared for playing this tournament but are looking forward to it.

Earlier this year host professional Chis Learmonth told Flagstick.com that he was happy to be hosting his fellow professionals, especially since many had mentioned not having played his course in some time. “We’ll be in good shape and ready for them,” said Learmonth, a former Zone Champion who has to be considered a contender for the Spring Open title.

Others considered as favourites would have to be Lee Curry, now working at Camelot Golf & Country Club, and Dave McDonald, of Carleton Golf & Yacht Club.

Curry is currently the 7th ranked player nationally in the PGA of Canada and the 2016 Flagstick.com Player’s Tour Player Of The Year, while two-time defending Zone Champion McDonald is 23rd in those same rankings.

Bill Minkhorst of the Prescott Golf Club, who won the BPG Spring Open title in 2016, is also in the field. Defending Senior Champion Terry Kolar is not entered.

Play will begin at the Flagstick.com Players Tour BPG Spring Open at 11 a.m on June 5th. Spectators are welcome to attend.