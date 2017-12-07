2017 Reader’s Choice Awards Unveiled

After thousands of votes have been tabulated, the Flagstick Golf Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards for 2017 have been revealed.

The awards allow golfers to vote for their golf favourites in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. Having been presented now for well over a decade and administered by a publication that has been covering golf in the region for more than two decades, the awards are the most-respected of their kind.

The top vote getters in each category this year were:

Favourite Public Course (Over $45 Green Fee)

Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course

Gananoque, Ontario

Favourite Public Course (Under $45 Green Fee)

Greensmere Golf & Country Club

Carp, Ontario

Best Overall Conditioning (Public or Private)

eQuinelle Golf Club

Kemptville, Ontario

Best Overall Service (Public or Private)

Loch March Golf Club

Kanata, Ontario

Favourite Clubhouse (Public or Private)

The Marshes Golf Club

Kanata, Quebec

Favourite Teacher

Kevin Haime

Kevin Haime Golf Centre

Most Underrated Golf Course (Public or Private)

Mississippi Golf Club

Carleton Place, Ontario

Favourite Retail Golf Shop (Off-Course Only)

Golftown Ottawa Stores

Ottawa, Ontario

Favourite Par 3

#8 The Marshes Golf Club

Kanata, Ontario

Favourite Par 4

#18 Le Sorcier Golf Club

Gatineau, Quebec

Favourite Par 5

#4 Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course

Gananoque, Ontario

To see the complete list of winners visit this link.