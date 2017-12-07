What's New?

2017 Reader’s Choice Awards Unveiled

December 7, 2017 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

After thousands of votes have been tabulated, the Flagstick Golf Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards for 2017 have been revealed.

The awards allow golfers to vote for their golf favourites in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. Having been presented now for well over a decade and administered by a publication that has been covering golf in the region for more than two decades, the awards are the most-respected of their kind.

The top vote getters in each category this year were:

Favourite Public Course (Over $45 Green Fee)

Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course
Gananoque, Ontario

Favourite Public Course (Under $45 Green Fee)

Greensmere Golf & Country Club
Carp, Ontario

Best Overall Conditioning (Public or Private)

eQuinelle Golf Club
Kemptville, Ontario

Best Overall Service (Public or Private)

Loch March Golf Club
Kanata, Ontario

Favourite Clubhouse (Public or Private)

The Marshes Golf Club
Kanata, Quebec

Favourite Teacher

Kevin Haime
Kevin Haime Golf Centre

Most Underrated Golf Course (Public or Private)

Mississippi Golf Club
Carleton Place, Ontario

Favourite Retail Golf Shop (Off-Course Only)

Golftown Ottawa Stores
Ottawa, Ontario

Favourite Par 3

#8 The Marshes Golf Club
Kanata, Ontario

Favourite Par 4

#18 Le Sorcier Golf Club
Gatineau, Quebec

Favourite Par 5

#4 Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course
Gananoque, Ontario

To see the complete list of winners visit this link. 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.