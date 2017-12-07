2017 Reader’s Choice Awards Unveiled

After thousands of votes have been tabulated, the Flagstick Golf Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards for 2017 have been revealed.
The awards allow golfers to vote for their golf favourites in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. Having been presented now for well over a decade and administered by a publication that has been covering golf in the region for more than two decades, the awards are the most-respected of their kind.
The top vote getters in each category this year were:
Favourite Public Course (Over $45 Green Fee)
Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course
Gananoque, Ontario
Favourite Public Course (Under $45 Green Fee)
Greensmere Golf & Country Club
Carp, Ontario
Best Overall Conditioning (Public or Private)
eQuinelle Golf Club
Kemptville, Ontario
Best Overall Service (Public or Private)
Loch March Golf Club
Kanata, Ontario
Favourite Clubhouse (Public or Private)
The Marshes Golf Club
Kanata, Quebec
Favourite Teacher
Kevin Haime
Kevin Haime Golf Centre
Most Underrated Golf Course (Public or Private)
Mississippi Golf Club
Carleton Place, Ontario
Favourite Retail Golf Shop (Off-Course Only)
Golftown Ottawa Stores
Ottawa, Ontario
Favourite Par 3
#8 The Marshes Golf Club
Kanata, Ontario
Favourite Par 4
#18 Le Sorcier Golf Club
Gatineau, Quebec
Favourite Par 5
#4 Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course
Gananoque, Ontario
