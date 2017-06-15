2018 CP Women’s Open Heading To Regina

The host golf club for this year’s Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur, the Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan, will have even bigger hosting duties in 2018.

It was announced officially yesterday that the club will be the first club in that province to ever host an LPGA event, as it will be the site of the CP Women’s Open next year. The event will take place on August 20-26, 2018.

“We are very excited to bring the CP Women’s Open to Regina and the province of Saskatchewan in 2018,” said Tournament Director Brent McLaughlin. “Saskatchewan is a tremendous golf community and we are confident Wascana Country Club will be a fitting test to challenge the world’s best women’s golfers.”

The private club, which has been the the home for many significant golf events at a lower level through the years, first submitted a bid to host the event in 2014. Obviously the news of their success was well received.

“Our board of directors, members and staff are truly excited about hosting this most prestigious event,” said Greg Dukart, Chief Executive Officer of Wascana Country Club. “Our venue is ready and our championship golf course will provide a memorable and unique examination to the world’s greatest female golfers. We are looking forward to being part of the great history of the CP Women’s Open.”

Equally enthused is the city itself, which will gain greatly from the tournament’s visit, both in financial rewards for local business and for charity.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to host the prestigious 2018 CP Women’s Open, as this will be a chance for us to show the world what the city of Regina has to offer,” said Michael Fougere, Mayor of Regina.

“The Greater Regina Area is emerging as one of the best places in Canada to host an event, convention or trade show. Our unique assets and attractions combine to create what we call, the Regina Advantage. The 2018 CP Women’s Open Championship will help showcase Regina and all we have to offer to a world-wide audience,” said John Lee, President & CEO of Economic Development Regina. “

Through its CP Has Heart campaign, CP will once again be making a significant charitable donation within the host community. In its first three years of title sponsorship, from 2014-2016, the campaign has raised over $4.5 million in host communities.

“We are proud to be part of such a high-profile event on the LPGA Tour and are excited to bring the tournament to Saskatchewan, an integral province within our rail network,” said Martin Cej, Assistant Vice-President of Public Affairs and Communications for CP. “In coordination with our CP Has Heart campaign, we look forward to leaving a significant charitable legacy in the Regina community.”