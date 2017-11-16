2018 Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Sites Announced

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament will take place at five separate sites next spring, with fields of 120 players competing for Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2018 season.

The five 72-hole, no-cut Qualifying Tournaments will take place at: Carlton Oaks Country Club in Santee, Calif., March 13-17; The Country Club at Soboba Springs in San Jacinto, Calif., March 20-24; Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring, Fla., April 10-14; PGA Village’s Wanamaker Course in Port St. Lucie, Fla., April 17-21; and Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay, British Columbia, May 1-5.

Players will have an opportunity to qualify at one of the five sites, with official details on the number of membership cards and playing status to be announced at a later date.

“The interest from players in qualifying to compete on the Mackenzie Tour has grown in each of our first four seasons, and we felt it was important to add a fifth site in response to give as many players as possible the opportunity to qualify,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “We look forward to hosting players at each of these five tremendous venues next spring as they take the first step on the path to the PGA TOUR.”

Carlton Oaks, which has hosted PGA TOUR and Web.com Tour Q-School, returns as a host from 2016 Mackenzie Tour qualifying in addition to a second California site at Soboba Springs, which hosted the Web.com Tour’s Soboba Golf Classic from 2009-2012.

Sun ‘N Lake, which annually hosts PGA TOUR Latinoamérica qualifying, joins PGA Village’s Wanamaker Course, a past host of PGA TOUR and Web.com Tour Q-School as well as the PGA of Canada Assistants’ Championship, as Florida sites.

The spring’s final Qualifying Tournament will return to Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay, British Columbia, as part of a deal to host Mackenzie Tour Qualifying through 2020.

The application to enter Mackenzie Tour qualifying will be open to the public live at PGATOUR.COM/MackenzieTour on January 19th, 2018.