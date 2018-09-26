2018 ONE Capital Cup Champions Decided On PLAY Junior Golf Tour

The season-long race to the ONE Capital Cup has been decided on the Eastern Ontario-based PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT).

After an exciting season of play the winners in all categories have been declared in the season-long points race.

PJGT Founder and President Chris Veltkamp shared that the 2018 was an exceptional for the tour, experiencing significant growth, all with the support of key sponsors.

“I would like to thank Pete Landry and ONE Capital for their continued support & dedication to junior golf in our area, and giving back to the community of Eastern Ontario on such a large scale,” said Veltkamp in an email with Flagstick.com. “It is the commitment by Peter and the organization of ONE Capital that has helped grow the tour from 22 members to over 270 in the past 5 years, and the season long race has added to the excitement and motivation to be part of the tour. The tour exceeded over 900 tournament rounds in 2018 at courses such as Rideau View, Camelot, Equinelle, and many other top facilities in the area, where competitors earned ONE Capital points in the battle to hoist the trophy at year end.”