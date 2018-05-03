2018 Ontario Golf Hall of Fame Inductees Honoured

(Uxbridge, Ontario) – An eclectic slice of the Ontario golf community gathered on Wednesday evening (May 2) at the Wooden Sticks Golf Club to honour the latest inductees of the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame.

With a room full of past inductees, family, friends, industry representatives, and media, the newest members were introduced and shared memories of their career to date.

Among those inducted were Terrill Samuel (who unfortunately could not attend), Warren Crosbie, Dave Bunker, as well as Lorne Rubenstein Media Award winner Wayne Redshaw. Also included on the evening was group of seven amateurs, three professionals, and one media member who were inducted posthumously. They were Muriel Dick, J. Cole, Frances Scott Gibson, Sydney Pepler Mulqueen, Miss Cecil Hedstrom (Gooderham), Bill Thompson, Frank Thompson, Percy Barrett, Andy Kay and Jack Littler as well as Walter Hastings Webling inducted under the Lorne Rubenstein Media Award.

Wayne Redshaw is a veteran sports writer and sports editor whose career began as a sports beat writer in 1962. Redshaw is also a member of the Sabres Hall of Fame and life member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Terrill Samuel entered the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame in the Amateur Golfer category. Samuel has captured many titles both provincially and nationally throughout her career. Provincially she has won the Ontario Women’s Amateur twice, Ontario Women’s Mid-Amateur three times and the Ontario Senior Women’s. Samuel also represented Canada on the international stage multiple times.

Another inductee in the Amateur Golfer category is Brampton’s Dave Bunker. Bunker has amassed an almost immeasurable amount of championships and accolades. Just some highlights of his career include capturing fifteen provincial titles including three Ontario Mid-Master titles, countless course Championships and eight Canadian titles including the Canadian Mid-Master and Mid-Amateur for three straight seasons.

Crosbie has been a Golf Professional for 49 years including 33 years at Bayview Golf and Country Club. One of the remarkable aspects of Warren’s career is the number of Golf Professionals who he trained and mentored. Further, Warren supports the junior program at Bayview and continues to teach young aspiring Golf Professionals.