Jamaal Moussaoui Wins 2019 Cataraqui Field Day

(Kingston, Ontario) – Fresh off an appearance at the Canadian University/College Championship, Kingston’s Jamaal Moussaoui was the victor at the 2019 Cataraqui G&CC Field Day held Saturday, June 1st.

Moussaoui tied for 20th place last week at the National Championship playing for his St. Lawrence Vikings team. He closed the event near London, Ontario with a score of 69 and it was the same total that earned him a trophy at his home club’s Field Day.

Jamaal finished regulation play at the historic Stanley Thompson design at one under par, a score that was matched by Clayton Presant, a graduate of Limestone College in South Carolina.

Moussaoui would prevail in a playoff to claim the Harold Davis Trophy. It was a welcome prize after finishing in third place alone at the 2018 event.

Conor Rodrigues won B Flight with a score of 70 while Tim Aldridge rode a 77 to the C Flight title.

