2019 CP Women’s Open Names Charity Beneficiaries

The greatest annual legacy of the CP Women’s Open, Canada’s only LPGA TOUR event, will continue with the 2019 edition, to be held at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario.

In the last half decade with Canadian Pacific (CP) as title sponsor, the CP Women’s Open has contributed some $8.5 million for children’s heart health in Canada.

As the event has moved across the nation, that has meant direct support for a number of health facilities doing important work.

In 2019, through the CP Has Heart program, will see that support go to two organizations with a target of raising $1.75M to assist in paediatric cardiac research and care. Canadian LPGA legend and CP Has Heart ambassador Lorie Kane was on hand for the announcement on Tuesday.

Funds raised through the CP Women’s Open will go towards renovating a Cardiac Operating Suite at SickKids. To complement this CP will also provide support for the community directly hosting the tournament with a donation of $250,000 to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ontario to support paediatric cardiac care.

The 2019 CP Women’s Open will see Canadian sensation and CP ambassador Brooke Henderson defend her national golf title against the top LPGA Tour players in the world from August 19-25.

“CP is elated to be working with SickKids Foundation through the 2019 CP Women Open,” said CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Creel in a released statement. “This is a natural partnership as CP is focused on giving back through our community investment program, CP Has Heart, and SickKids Foundation is focused on helping young hearts across Ontario – a province that has been integral to our network for more than 130 years.”

This year, CP will be working with Kyle Hayhoe, a child ambassador for SickKids Foundation. Kyle was cared for at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) for four months after he was diagnosed with a hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy at only seven weeks old and required a heart transplant. Now, when Kyle isn’t attending his regular check-ups with the heart transplant, respiratory and nephrology teams at SickKids, he can be found on the golf course perfecting his swing.

“We appreciate the generous support of the community and are extremely grateful to our partners CP, Golf Canada and the CP Women’s Open,” said SickKids Foundation CEO, Ted Garrard. “Funds raised through this partnership will help continue to advance cardiac care that will deliver better outcomes for our patients who come from all across Canada, for many years to come.”

“I can’t say enough about the incredible work CP does through the CP Has Heart campaign – they are an absolute terrific partner who are helping to make a meaningful impact in the lives of countless Canadians,” said Golf Canada’s CEO, Laurence Applebaum. “Tournament week will be a fantastic showcase of world-class golf and charitable giving in support of SickKids Foundation.”

In 2018, Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country’s National Open Championship in 45 years, shooting 65 in the final-round for a four-stroke victory at the CP Women’s Open in Regina, Sask. Jocelyne Bourassa was the last Canadian to win the event, when she was crowned Canadian champion in 1973.

“On behalf of all Canadian golf fans, I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Canadian golf superstar Brooke Henderson defend her title,” added Applebaum.