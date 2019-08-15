2019 CP Women’s Open Field As Strong As They Come

It may not carry the official designation of a major championship any longer but all the elements are still there for the 2019 CP Women’s Open.

You need to look no further than the field alone.

When you delve into the list of players set to take on Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario from August 19-15 you can’t be anything but impressed. A full 96 players from the top 100 on the LPGA Money List are slated to take part. That includes winners of 17 events from this year alone.

Golf Canada and major sponsor Canadian Pacific (CP) laid out the list for the 156-player field on Wednesday, with just a few spots left to be decided.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is the defending champion and will headline the field. It’s the first chance for golf fans on the GTA to see the LPGA stars playing the national championship in nearly two decades and with the World #8 player hailing from Canada, it’s sure to draw some attention.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the world’s best golfers to Magna Golf Club as the CP Women’s Open returns to the Greater Toronto Area for the first time in 17 years,” said Tournament Director Ryan Paul. “Our field, with 96 of the top 100 players on the 2019 LPGA Money List including 17 in-year winners, nine past champions and the very best rising talents in Canadian and international golf, is second to none. With Brooke [Henderson] coming in as our defending champion, golf fans will be treated to an incredible golf experience next week in Aurora.”

Henderson is currently in 6th place on the 2019 LPGA TOUR money list after two wins this season and eight of the other players within the top ten will be present just north of Toronto for the Canadian championship. That includes Jin Young Ko (No. 1), Jeongeun Lee6 (No. 2), Sung Hyun Park (No. 3), Lexi Thompson (No. 4), Minjee Lee (No. 5), Sei Young Kim (No. 7), Ariya Jutanugarn (No. 8) and Nelly Korda (No. 9).

Past champions playing will include Juli Inkster, Katherine Kirk, Cristie Kerr, Ariya Jutanugarn, So Yeon Ryu, Lydia Ko, and Sung Hyun Park.

Other global LPGA Tour stars confirmed among the 156-player field include Jessica Korda, Paula Creamer, Daniel Kang, Shanshan Fang, Morgan Pressel, Anna Nordqvist, Carlota Ciganda, Nasa Hataoka, Moriya Jutanugarn, Charley Hull, Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi.

A full field list of players confirmed to compete in the 2019 CP Women’s Open (including 15 Canadians so far) is available online here.