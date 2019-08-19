AUGUST 19, 2019 – Thanks to his win at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club this past weekend, Justin Thomas (8/3) has taken over as the favourite to capture the 2019 FedExCup when the world’s top 30 golfers tee off in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta this weekend, according to the odds-makers at www.MyTopSportsbooks.com. Patrick Cantlay (11/2), Brooks Koepka (7/1), Rory McIlroy (13/1) and Patrick Reed (15/1) round out the top five favorites.

Not only is Thomas the FedExCup points leader, but as a result of the new format, he starts Thursday’s round at -10, two shots ahead of Cantlay (-8), three shots clear of Koepka (-7), four up on Reed (-6) and five ahead of McIlroy (-5).

Here are the latest odds for the 2019 FedEx Cup

ODDS TO WIN THE 2019 FEDEXCUP

1. Justin Thomas: 8/3

2. Patrick Cantlay: 11/2

3. Brooks Koepka: 7/1

4. Rory McIlroy: 13/1

5. Patrick Reed: 15/1

6. Jon Rahm: 18/1

7. Xander Schauffele: 24/1

8. Webb Simpson: 25/1

9. Dustin Johnson: 33/1

10. Matt Kuchar: 35/1

11. Adam Scott: 36/1

12. Hideki Matsuyama: 40/1

13. Tony Finau: 50/1

14. Abraham Ancer: 55/1

15. Gary Woodland: 63/1

16. Rickie Fowler: 65/1

17. Justin Rose: 70/1

18. Brandt Snedeker: 80/1

19. Paul Casey: 90/1

20. Kevin Kisner: 100/1

21. Tommy Fleetwood: 150/1

22. Marc Leishman: 175/1

23. Sungjae Im: 200/1

24. Corey Conners: 275/1

25. Bryson DeChambeau: 350/1

26. Lucas Glover: 350/1

27. Louis Oosthuizen: 350/1

28. Charles Howell III: 450/1

29. Jason Kokrak: 450/1

30. Chez Reavie: 450/1

