2019 Flagstick Open Registration Opens

The Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf is set to return to the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario for 2019.

We will be continuing the new tradition of holding the event on Victoria Day Weekend to eliminate conflicts with many other golf events in the National Capital Region scheduled for the season ahead.

The staff of TMSI, who manage the facility, say they always look forward to hosting. “eQuinelle Golf Club is always excited to team up with our friends at Flagstick Magazine for the Flagstick Open. We share Flagstick’s commitment to golf in the region so it makes for a perfect partnership. We are always confident that eQuinelle’s championship layout will be sure to challenge and excite players and spectators alike. We are eager to showcase our course and the hospitality of our staff that have helped us establish a great customer base. We look for forward to seeing you at the Open.”

In 2018, 32 year-old Robert Mustard (Ottawa, ON) prevailed in a playoff with 20 year-old Noah Steele (Kingston, ON), the 2017/2018 event champion. Both players finished regulation play at -5 for the 36 holes of play.

Several years ago Mustard won another Flagstick Golf Magazine sponsored event, the Smuggler’s Shootout, in a playoff as well, but he was even more pleased with this triumph.

“Really good,” Mustard said of the win that he secured with his parents in the crowd (it also happened to be his mother’s birthday). “I didn’t hit it well off the tee well at all but luckily on this course you can get away with missing a few tee shots and my short game was really good. My putter was really good except for that short putt I missed for the win on 18 (in regulation) but other than that, it was a redemption on the playoff hole, making the 20 footer.”

***

Due to golf community demand, we are adding a C Flight for 2019. The total number of entries in the field will be divided equally into the A,B, and C Flight.

***

The championship golf course at eQuinelle is managed by TMSI Sports Management and was designed by renowned designer Darrell Huxham. It has fast become a favoured layout among eastern Ontario golfers and its 7,000 yards makes for a perfect test for tournament players.

Known for its impeccable and fast putting surfaces, eQuinelle leaves competitors yearning to return for rounds on their own time.

For more tournament details and to get signed up please visit www.FlagstickOpen.com