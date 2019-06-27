Golf Quebec Signs On To Back Mackenzie Tour Event

When health issues required Jean Trudeau to discontinue operating the Circuit Canada Pro Tour earlier this year, the fate of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Mackenzie Investments Open was in question.

Without the CCPT as the event operator, work began to find one, and quickly.

Today the Mackenzie Tour revealed that Golf Québec has signed a multi-year partnership to take control of the tournament, with assistance from

PGA of Québec and Québec Golf Course Association.

The tournament remains as the second last event on the 2019 schedule, taking place on September 2-8 at Elm Ridge Country Club in Île Bizard, QC.

Golf Québec, as the provincial sporting organization, is no stranger to running tournaments and the cooperative efforts will include many staff members with experience at pro level tournaments.

Dominic Racine of the PGA of Quebec is a former Mackenzie Tour Rules official, and David Skitt of the Québec Golf Course Association has an extensive background as a tournament director for Champions Tour events in multiple cities.

“Golf Québec is the perfect partner for us in the province of Québec and we would like to thank their board of directors for their commitment to the Mackenzie Tour,” said Scott Pritchard, Mackenzie Tour Vice President. “Jean-Pierre (Beaulieu, GQ Executive Director) and his team are experts in executing professionally run golf tournaments and we are extremely proud to be partnered with such a great organization.”

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation will continue to be the official charity of the tournament. In 2018, the Mackenzie Investments Open raised nearly $30,000 for the foundation’s Healing More Better Campaign, focusing on the advancement of state-of-the-art research to help heal more children.

“Golf Québec is honoured to partner with the Mackenzie Tour, but ultimately we are most excited to provide playing opportunities to the top players of the province in an international field,” said Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, Executive Director of Golf Québec.

The 2019 Mackenzie Investments Open will be comprised of a field of 144 players. Following the tournament, the top-60 players on the Order of Merit will earn a spot in the following week’s Canada Life Championship, the final event of the season which grants Korn Ferry Status to the top-10 player on the Order of Merit. A select number of sponsor exemptions will be awarded to Québec based players, which will be announced at a later date.

Tournament volunteers are required in a variety of committees, assignments and positions. For more information on volunteer opportunities, please contact; Éric Couture, Tournament Operations Director, ecouture@golfquebec.org, 514 252-3345, ext. 3594.