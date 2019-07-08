Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Men’s Team Wins Back-To-Back OVGA Intersectional Titles

As we related in a previous article on Flagstick.com – Since 2011, when Golf O Max took over sponsorship of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Intersectionals, the trophy shows that only two clubs have won the trophy with Rideau View winning five times and Ottawa Hunt three.



Well, that record hasn’t changed with the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club winning the 2019 “A” Division OVGA Trophy donated by Golf O Max for the fourth time.



Members of winning Hunt Club Team and their point totals were Christopher Bockstael (3), Ben Bell (0), Maxx Rochette (4), David Gaylord (6), Peter Harrison (6), Sebastien Deguire (3), Brent Rebus (6), Michael Reaume (4), Greg Clarke (5) and Daniel Donnelly (2). Alternates on the team were Chris Campbell and Chris McCuaig and Captains for the Ottawa Hunt Team are Jerry Best and Dave Ross. A special shout-out to Peter Harrison who played on the Hunt Club Intersectional Team for the twenty-fifth consecutive year this year.

Dave Ross and Jerry Best receive the Golf O Max Trophy from OVGA President Gerry Bower

Flagstick Golf Magazine talked to Ottawa Hunt’s Team Captain Jerry Best about the team’s 2019 win.



“We have a lot of strong young players here and we’ve always had strong teams at the Ottawa Hunt. We did well because we had a couple of guys who usually play but weren’t on the team this year. It’s nice to see that we were able to pull it off again this year and it feels really good. I’m really proud of these guys. They’ve got a lot of heart and we had great players to play against today.”



The final point totals in “A” Division were Ottawa Hunt (39), Rideau View (36), Carleton (26) and Camelot (19). Ottawa Hunt, with their win, retained the right to host “A” Division in 2020 with Rideau View and Carleton playing as well as Royal Ottawa who were winners in “B” Division. Camelot will play in “B” Division at Rivermead in 2020.



Other six point winners at the Ottawa Hunt were Rideau View’s John Blakely, Tahir Shamji, Griffin Jones and Mark MacKay as well as Carleton’s Curtis Dancy.



The history of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Intersectionals for male golfers dates back to 1934 when the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) ran its first men’s intersectional contest in the Ottawa area. Between 1948 and 1980, under the leadership of the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA), the men’s intersectionals grew to six divisions in 1980.



The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) was formed in 1981 and their men’s intersectionals have grown immensely.



Seven hundred and forty-four players from sixty-two Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Member Clubs participated in this year’s intersectionals in sixteen divisions throughout Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.



Results from the various divisions are still finding their way to us and we will update them on Flagstick.com as they become available. You can find them at this link.



Next Sunday (July 14), the OVGA Women’s Intersectional competition will take place and Flagstick will be on location to provide coverage at the “A” Division being held at Camelot Golf & Country Club.

