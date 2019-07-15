Camelot Women’s Team Victorious at Home in OVGA Intersectionals

Cumberland, Ontario – It took seventeen years for the Women’s Intersectional Team at Camelot Golf & Country Club to host and earn a victory in the “A” Division of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Intersectionals. Camelot won the right to host the 2019 “A” Division by winning at Royal Ottawa in 2018.



The final results in “A” Division were Camelot – 32, Royal Ottawa – 24, Hylands – 16 and Rivermead – 12.

Camelot will host Royal Ottawa and Hylands again in 2020 and in addition they will be joined by the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Women’s Intersectional team that won “B” Division at home. Rivermead will drop down to “B” Division in 2020.



Members of the winning Camelot Golf & Country Club Women’s Team were Francine Beauchamp, Reina Brunet, Anne Girey, Liette Hebert, Lilian Klekner-Alt, Marlies Klekner-Alt, Dawn Maxwell and Liz McCourt. Francine, Lilian, Liz and Marlies all took the maximum 6 points in their matches.



Gail Blake, Ashley Lafontaine and Debbie O’Brien also took maximum points for their Royal Ottawa Team.



Congratulations to all team members from Hylands, Rivermead and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs participating in the “A” Division of the OVGA Women’s Intersectionals at Camelot Golf & Country Club.

Results from all divisions are continuing to come in and will be posted at this link and updated until complete.