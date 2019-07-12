Preview: OVGA Women’s Intersectionals

Part 2 of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Intersectional Schedule will take place on Sunday, July 14th at twelve OVGA Member Golf Clubs throughout Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.



Golf Clubs hosting OVGA Women’s Intersectional Divisions in 2019 are Camelot, Ottawa Hunt, Haute Plaines, Kanata, Cornwall, Renfrew, Kingsway Park, Deep River, Mountain Creek, Perth, Lac Ste Marie and Whitetail.



The Women’s Intersectionals had their beginning in 1997 with a draw to determine which division each of the 36 Member Clubs of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association would participate in and which Clubs would host.



In 2019, twelve Clubs will play host and 48 Club Teams of 7 players and 1 alternate for a total of 384 women golfers participating in match play. The goal of each Club is to win in their Division and move up the OVGA Women’s Intersectional ladder to “A” Division where the OVGA Intersectional Championship Trophy donated by Golf O Max is awarded to the winning team.



The teams participating in the “A” Division of the Women’s Intersectionals this year are Camelot as the host club, Royal Ottawa and Hylands as the 2nd and 3rd place finishers in 2018 and joining them is the “B” Division winner from 2018, Rivermead.



Camelot Golf & Country Club played in “A” Division previously in 2011 and 2012 but it wasn’t until 2018 that they achieved their first trophy win. The Royal Ottawa Golf Club has participated in “A” Division competition 12 times with two trophy wins in 2008 and 2017. Hylands Golf Club has participated in “A” Division competition in 2017 and 2018 and so far has not won the Championship Trophy. Rivermead Golf Club has a record of participation in “A” Division eight times from 2006 through 2013 with three Championships in 2007, 2008 and 2009.



Stay tuned to find out who will walk away with the OVGA Women’s Championship Trophy this Sunday.



Flagstick Golf Magazine congratulates all OVGA Members who attempted to qualify for their Club Teams and also all OVGA Members competing on their Club’s Teams throughout Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. You are all winners for your efforts.



Now go out and win your OVGA Women’s Division and when you do please post your Division winning team pictures and tag us: Facebook (@Flagstick), Instagram (flagstickgolf) and Twitter (@Flagstick).